Nevada lawmakers look at making Juneteenth a state holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you don't know what Juneteenth is, let's take a look back.

On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Grander arrived in Galveston, Texas and informed the African Americans they were no longer slaves and the Civil War had ended.

The term Juneteenth is a combination of two words: June and 19.

For 157 years, the holiday has been celebrated by members of the African American community for years.

Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official state holiday back in 1980 and President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2021.

At least 18 states have legislation that recognizes Juneteenth as a state holiday.

Now, Nevada wants to join their ranks.

The Committee on Government Affairs are taking comments from members of the public and local government officials including North Las Vegas mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

"North Las Vegas is proudly the largest minority city in the state and one of the largest in the nation," Goynes-Brown said. "By closing its doors on Juneteenth, that allows for members of our community to be with family and reflect on the holiday with their loved ones."

Goynes-Brown is not only the first Black mayor for the city but also a former educator. She says she didn't even know about this part of American history until she went to college.

"Observance of Juneteenth is about observance but also about the reflection and education awareness."

UNLV, MGM International, and the ACLU have all shown support for the measure.