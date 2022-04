LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday around 11:42 a.m., a Las Vegas local placed a $10.50 bet and hit a $120k royal flush jackpot on Double Super Times Pay Poker at Palace Station.

Congratulations to the lucky winner!