Nevada leaders react to Roe V. Wade decision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade has caused division, concern and reflection. Some in the valley are turning to religion for answers and protection.
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 00:58:16-04
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade has caused division, concern and reflection. Some in the valley are turning to religion for answers and protection.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.