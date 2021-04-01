Watch
Nevada leaders join forces for anti-Asian racism rally at Chinatown Las Vegas

Posted at 1:52 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 16:57:45-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An anti-Asian racism event was held at Chinatown Plaza Thursday afternoon.

Several community leaders joined together for the rally including Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, the state's first lady and Rep. Dina Titus.

A livestream of Thursday's event can be viewed below:

Stay with 13 Action News for further coverage on this story

