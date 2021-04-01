Nevada leaders join forces for anti-Asian racism rally at Chinatown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An anti-Asian racism event was held at Chinatown Plaza Thursday afternoon.

Several community leaders joined together for the rally including Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, the state's first lady and Rep. Dina Titus.

I just spoke with Gov. Sisolak. While there’s no state legislation addressing violence against the AAPI community in the works, he tells me he’s glad to see the community come out in force and make their voices heard. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/Y9JnnQdF0z — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) April 1, 2021

