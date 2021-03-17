Nevada lawmakers weigh proposals to curtail transparency

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering a list of proposals to add exemptions to state laws requiring transparency from government officials.

State law currently requires government officials to conduct business in meetings open to the public and guarantees the public the right to review most government documents with limited exceptions.

But if proposals under consideration in the Legislature this year are passed, the public's ability to observe and scrutinize decision-making discussions, hospital board proceedings, and proposed projects' environmental impacts will be curtailed.

Each of the bills are in the early stages and will have to pass through legislative committees to be considered and voted on by the entire Legislature.