Nevada lawmakers unveil 91 bills but still extend deadline

CARSON CITY (AP) — The Nevada Legislature is facing its first major bill deadline almost halfway through the 2021 legislative session.

Lawmakers on Monday introduced a flurry of proposals from energy policy to immigration in a final rush.

The state Senate and Assembly both suspended rules that require bills to be introduced for first reading by a certain date and plan to unveil proposals on an ongoing basis as staff finishes drafting them.

Although Democratic leaders in the Statehouse originally said they intended to focus on issues raised by the pandemic, the bills under consideration address perennial hot-button issues like gun control and criminal justice reform.

Story by SAM METZ and SCOTT SONNER AP / Report for America.