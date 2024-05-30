Nevada lawmakers react to conviction of former President Donald Trump

Nevada lawmakers are reacting to the guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump.

Trump was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York. He is now the first American president convicted of a crime.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto released the following statement on social media Thursday afternoon:

"We know that Donald Trump is willing to do anything to protect his own interests, including undermining our elections. No one is above the law, and I’m glad to see justice served today."

Rep. Dina Titus released the following statement following the conviction:

“Today, for the first time in our nation’s history, a former president was found guilty of committing multiple felonies. This is a critical moment for our nation. We must recognize that Donald Trump, a twice-impeached, four-times indicted, morally bankrupt individual is undeniably the greatest threat facing our democracy. Trump’s agenda would tear down the social and economic progress we have made in the last few years, and the seeds of hate he sows would once again divide us, not unite us.”

Sentencing is set for July 11, 2024.

