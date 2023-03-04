Nevada lawmakers propose bill to limit residents using too much water

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an effort to conserve more water, Nevada lawmakers have proposed a bill that could limit residents who use too much.

After 20 years of grass fronting her home, Michaelene Bilbray has replaced her entire front yard with artificial turf.

"My family moved here in the '40s, so removing the grass was hard," Bilbray said.

Ripping up her grass was a bittersweet moment, but Bilbray still wants to do her part to save water. For valley residents, the Southern Nevada Water Authority has incentivized grass removal by paying them to remove it.

Bronson Mack with the SNWA says the average household in Southern Nevada uses 10,700 gallons in a single month, or 130,000 gallons a year. He says that's pretty good conservation.

Mack says 20% of their customers use about 40% of water, and that's why the SNWA supports Assembly Bill 220, sponsored by Nevada's Committee on Natural Resources. The legislation contains a provision to allow the agency to cut off higher water users.

"SNWA board of directors has the ability to limit the single-family residential home to only a half a foot of acre water a year," said Mack.

If A.B. 220 becomes law, the tighter water restrictions will ensure Nevada can conserve and preserve even more of its already reduced share of Colorado River water, Mack said.

"Our conservation efforts have allowed us to meet our community water demands without making any significant changes to our quality of life," he said. "A.B. 220 would help us continue to meet those community water demands going forward."

