Nevada lawmakers prepare to redraw political maps

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers preparing to redraw the state's political maps are touring the state to engage the public.

They are visiting Las Vegas, Carson City and Fallon this week for public hearings on the process and how they will be required to redraw congressional and state legislative districts to account for demographic shifts and population growth.

Residents have weighed in and pushed lawmakers to draw districts that don't dilute the voting power of Latino and Asian Americans.

They have asked them to consider adding districts to the state Legislature.

The Democratic-majority statehouse's actions are expected to be closely observed as both parties fight to control Congress.