Nevada lawmakers hear bill on expanding school choice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers will hold another hearing on Assembly Bill 400Wednesday evening. The bill, introduced by Gov. Joe Lombardo, looks to expand school choice in Nevada.

It would create an Office of School Choice that’s meant to educate families on their options. The bill would also allow charter schools to apply for public funding to bus children to their campuses.

Opportunity scholarships would also be expanded under AB 400. Right now, families making less than $90,000 a year can access tax dollars to attend a private school of their choice. AB 400 would expand that to include families making $150,000 or less.

The scholarship money would be capped at 5% of the state’s education funding.

Valeria Gurr created the American Federation for Children. She plans to testify in Wednesday’s hearing in support of the bill, saying it would help low income families who may face language or education barriers. She says its important parents are able to move their children out of schools that aren’t a good fit.

“If they don’t have money they are subjected to those circumstances,” said Gurr. “It’s very near and dear to my heart. I feel so mad and angry that in many cases, communities like mine don’t have an option because they don’t have means to defend themselves and their kids have to be bullied and endure the circumstances of a system that constantly fails them.”

Opponents of the bill say we shouldn’t be using tax dollars for private schools and instead use that money to improve public schools.

Kamilah Bywaters, President of the Las Vegas Alliance of Black School Educators, says she’s concerned families are being misled.

"We’re seeing a more diverse cultural community within our schools. It makes you wonder what really is the reason for wanting to leave your community?” Bywaters said. "It’s very concerning to me that there’s this push to drive our families to charter schools that have not shown they’re doing a better job than traditional public schools.”

The hearing is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday.