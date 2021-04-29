Watch
Nevada lawmakers discuss bill on DETR's operations and technology

State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would overhaul DETR's operations and technology. The Senate Republican Caucus says senate bill 419 looks to do several things.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 29, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State lawmakers have introduced a bill that would overhaul Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's operations and technology.

The Senate Republican Caucus says Senate Bill 419 looks to do several things including investing $40 million to upgrade DETR's technology system.

This would create deadlines for the application processing payments and create an office within DETR that will advocate for applicants, essentially acting as their representatives.

