Nevada lawmakers debate public health care option proposal

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering creating a state-run health insurance plan that could compete with private insurance companies on the state's health insurance exchange.

A proposal to establish what's called a "public option" drew support from progressive groups and opposition from hospitals and insurance companies at a Tuesday hearing in the Nevada Statehouse.

Proponents argued a public option would provide low-cost plans to uninsured residents and said it would make the marketplace more competitive and reduce costs for all patients.

Industry groups worried about requiring providers to accept additional insurance plans with reimbursement rates below costs and said the proposal could deter doctors from working in Nevada.