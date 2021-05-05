Watch
Local News

Actions

Nevada lawmakers debate public health care option proposal

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of the Nevada Legislature building in Carson City as seen during the day and nighttime in July 2020
The Nevada Legislature building is located in Carson City, Nevada
Posted at 11:54 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 02:54:46-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada lawmakers are considering creating a state-run health insurance plan that could compete with private insurance companies on the state's health insurance exchange.

A proposal to establish what's called a "public option" drew support from progressive groups and opposition from hospitals and insurance companies at a Tuesday hearing in the Nevada Statehouse.

Proponents argued a public option would provide low-cost plans to uninsured residents and said it would make the marketplace more competitive and reduce costs for all patients.

Industry groups worried about requiring providers to accept additional insurance plans with reimbursement rates below costs and said the proposal could deter doctors from working in Nevada.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH