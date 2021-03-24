Menu

Nevada lawmaker who survived massacre pushes ‘ghost gun’ ban

A proposed Nevada state law to ban possession of build-your-own weapons dubbed “ghost guns” in Nevada is sparking passionate for-and-against arguments in the Legislature.
Posted at 11:28 PM, Mar 23, 2021
CARSON CITY (AP) — A proposed Nevada state law to ban possession of build-your-own weapons dubbed “ghost guns” in the state is sparking passionate for-and-against arguments in the Legislature.

The measure, AB 286, was introduced last week — a little more than three years after Las Vegas experienced the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

One Las Vegas woman testified on March 17 that the threat of gun violence “was and is real.”

A man involved with a political action committee that has advocated for the recall of the governor countered that ”you do not make criminals harmless by making good citizens helpless."

