Amazon, Terrible’s, White Castle, Jett Gaming looking to hire in Nevada JobConnect job fair series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada JobConnect continues its job fair series with companies hiring on the spot for a variety of positions.

On Wednesday, the organization is partnering with Terrible’s, White Castle, and Jett Gaming. The companies are looking to fill several positions including cooks, servers, bartenders, cashiers, gaming specialists and more. These jobs come with medical and dental benefits, paid time off and career advancement.

The hospitality and leisure industry was the sector that gained the most job growth in February according to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

About 3,400 jobs were created in hospitality out of the 6,300 jobs that were added last month. The state’s unemployment rate in February was 5.1 percent, which was slightly decreased by 0.1 from 5.2 percent in January and a decreased 4.7 percentage points when compared to February 2021.

Nevada JobConnect is working to continue this decrease through its job fair series with the following events.

Some of the positions will be hired on the spot and start from $15-$17 an hour.

E&E Foods is offering temporary positions in a 6-week to 3-month contract to work as a seafood processor in which employees will travel to Alaska. The company is offering $15.87 per hour ($23.77 per hour overtime), with travel, room and board provided.

Terrible’s, White Castle and Jett Gaming

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nevada JobConnect

3405 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Terrible’s White Castle and Jett Gaming

Thursday, March 31, 2022

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Job Connect

2827 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas

Amazon

Thursday, March 31, 2022

2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Nevada JobConnect

3405 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

E&E Foods

Friday, April 1, 2022

Nevada JobConnect

3405 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Job seekers can get one-on-one help with resumes, job referrals, and training. To find the nearest JobConnect office go to nevadajobconnect.com. Job seekers who are out of work or looking to change careers are encouraged to register with Nevada’s largest database of jobs at EmployNV.gov.

For more information or to speak with a Nevada JobConnect representative call (702) 486-0129.

