Nevada Highway Patrol talks preventing crashes as traffic increases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As more people return to their regular routines, Nevada's roads are starting to see traffic again.

Unfortunately, as we get back into the swing of things we're also seeing a lot of deadly crashes.

Just this weekend there was a triple fatal crash on U.S. 95 and investigators believe impairment may have been a factor.

NHP trooper Travis Smaka joined 13 Action News on Wednesday to discuss the impact of these preventable deadly crashes.

