Nevada Highway Patrol reports a fatal crash on Interstate 11 near Arizona

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 11 near mile marker 2, just before the Arizona state line.

A commercial truck was hauling asphalt southbound on I-11 at about 7:55 p.m.

Witnesses say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed as it approached a roundabout, striking the roundabout and crashing into the embankment.

The vehicle then caught fire and has since been put out, NHP says.

According to authorities, the driver of the truck has died.