Nevada Highway Patrol: Pedestrian killed in crash on US 95

Posted at 1:15 PM, May 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on U.S. 95 near Las Vegas that has killed a pedestrian.

The agency says troopers responded to a collision around 9 p.m. Saturday that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian who was in the travel lane for an unknown reason.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim's name, age and hometown haven't been released yet.

Highway Patrol officials say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

They say no impairment is suspected in the fatal crash.

