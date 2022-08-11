Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Nevada Highway Patrol investigating road rage shooting

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 7:32 PM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 22:36:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that occurred Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said one person called 911 after being involved in a road rage incident on 1-15 and Starr Avenue.

Police said the suspect shot at the victim and hit the victim's car wheel.

According to the LVMPD the victim was uninjured and provided a description before parole and probation officers near the incident stopped the suspect.

Police report that Nevada Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

Further details are pending and will be added to this article as they become available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH