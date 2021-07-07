Nevada Highway Patrol identifies driver killed in Interstate-11 crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol says a person is dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 11 southbound just north of Horizon Drive on July 1.

NHP says at about 2:47 a.m. a Volvo semi-truck with a flatbed trailer was parked southbound on I-11, on the right-side paved shoulder.

In a press release, authorities say the semi-truck was out of service, had orange reflectors behind the flatbed and the driver was out of the vehicle, standing on the right paved shoulder.

For reasons unknown to police, a Chevrolet Cruze traveling southbound left the marked roadway, struck the rear of the flatbed trailer and went underneath the flatbed.

NHP says the Chevrolet Cruze was occupied by the driver and one passenger.

The passenger was transported to Henderson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Cruze has been identified by authorities as 28-year-old Alexis Gonzalez from Las Vegas.

The driver of the semi did not sustain any injuries.

The driver of the Cruze died due to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Gonzalez's death marks the Nevada Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 39th fatal crash resulting in 47 fatalities for 2021.