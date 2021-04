LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State troopers are offering help to one of their own after a devastating crash occurred.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says trooper Derek Otero and his wife Coral were involved in a crash last month with Coral passing away.

Trooper Otero also suffered multiple injuries.

NHP says a fundraiser will take place on April 17 to help the Otero family at SNS Diner located in North Las Vegas at 3228 Losee Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.