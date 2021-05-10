Nevada Highway Patrol had a busy early morning in the Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a busy early morning for Nevada Highway Patrol in the Las Vegas area.

NHP says they responded to a vehicle fire near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street at about 6 a.m.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, police say.

#TrafficAlert Vehicle Fire Lake Mead & Los Feliz St. One confirmed deceased . All travel lanes are open . PIO en route #DriveSafeNV #ZeroFatalities #NhpSocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 9, 2021

NHP also responded to a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 northbound at Clark County Mile Marker 75 near Valley of Fire.

NHP says the wrong-way driver collided with a tractor-trailer.

#Breaking fatal crash involving a wrong way driver versus a tractor trailer on I-15 NB at Clark County Mile Marker 75 (near Valley of Fire). Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 9, 2021

No other information about either incident was available at the time of publication.