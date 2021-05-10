Watch
Local News

Actions

Nevada Highway Patrol had a busy early morning in the Las Vegas area

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nevada Highway Patrol
Troopers add Golden Knights decal to patrol cars
Posted at 6:16 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 21:16:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a busy early morning for Nevada Highway Patrol in the Las Vegas area.

NHP says they responded to a vehicle fire near Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street at about 6 a.m.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene, police say.

NHP also responded to a fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 15 northbound at Clark County Mile Marker 75 near Valley of Fire.

NHP says the wrong-way driver collided with a tractor-trailer.

No other information about either incident was available at the time of publication.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH