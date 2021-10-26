Watch
Nevada Highway Patrol: Fatal crash occurs on Interstate 15 near California state line

Nevada Highway Patrol says 1 person died in a crash on Monday on I-15 near the California state line.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Oct 26, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash near the California state line Tuesday.

Troopers first reported the crash at about 1:15 a.m. on Interstate 15 northbound at mile marker 3.

The NHP did not immediately release how the crash happened but was able to reopen the roadway just before 5:45 a.m.

