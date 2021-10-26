Nevada Highway Patrol: Fatal crash occurs on Interstate 15 near California state line

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash near the California state line Tuesday.

Troopers first reported the crash at about 1:15 a.m. on Interstate 15 northbound at mile marker 3.

#TrafficAlert Fatal crash on Northbound I-15 and Clark County Mile Marker 3 (near State line). Northbound I-15 closed at Mile Marker 3. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 26, 2021

The NHP did not immediately release how the crash happened but was able to reopen the roadway just before 5:45 a.m.