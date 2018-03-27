Nevada Highway Patrol, California Highway Patrol team up for spring break patrol

The Nevada Highway Patrol will be joining forces with the California Highway Patrol targeting the highly traveled Interstate 15 corridor between California and Las Vegas on Friday, March 29.

It is estimated that an average of 45,000 vehicles enter Nevada on the I-15 corridor from Los Angeles, California on a daily basis, which equates to an average in excess of 16 million vehicles entering every year.

The week of March 26 Nevada and California public schools are on spring break. Due to spring break and Easter falling in the same week, NHP and CHP are expecting over 300,000 motorists traveling to and from Nevada on the I-15 corridor Easter Weekend.

Both NHP and CHP will concentrate enforcement efforts near the Primm area and St. Rose Parkway.

Travelers are reminded from Primm to St. Rose Parkway is designated a “Zero Tolerance” zone. Even the most minor traffic infraction will be enforced on this busy holiday weekend. The two agencies will target speeding vehicles, move over law violators and distracted driving violations.

Commuters will be warned with the DMS electronic freeway signs which will flash the message “Move Over or Slow Down for Stopped Emergency Vehicles” as well as “Entering NHP Zero Tolerance Zone” as a reminder to be safe.

CHP will focus their efforts on the California side of I-15 and will include the use of their fix-winged aircraft that measures speed from the air.