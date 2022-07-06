Nevada high school students awarded $15,000 in scholarship money

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Nevada high schoolers have been awarded a total of $15,000 in scholarships by the Nevada Dairy Farmers & Dairy Council of Nevada.

Those chosen for the scholarships were picked based on submissions that demonstrated their ability to create a dairy-based recipe, aspirations to advance their careers in culinary arts, and passion to maintain the integrity of dairy as a whole.

The first-place recipient, Gabrielle Bagtas, is from Las Vegas and will receive $10,000. The second-place recipient, Jordan Valencia, is from Reno and will receive $5,000.

According to a press release both Bagtas and Valencia will move on to continue their culinary educations at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Truckee Meadows Community College respectively.