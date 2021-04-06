Nevada high court to hear Las Vegas-area election case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court is due to hear arguments Wednesday about a county commission election decided last November by 15 votes, and a bid for a do-over by the Republican candidate who refused to concede that he came up short.

Democrat Ross Miller was sworn in to the Clark County Commission in January, over objections by Stavros Anthony, a Las Vegas City Councilman whose campaign funded an $80,000 recount.

The county registrar of voters initially reported a 10-vote margin for Miller over Anthony, and 139 vote "discrepancies" among more than 153,000 ballots cast in their race.

The recount identified five additional votes for Miller.