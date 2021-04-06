Watch
Nevada high court to hear Las Vegas-area election case

Clark County
Left: Ross Miller, Right: Stavros Anthony. Credit: Clark County
Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 05, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court is due to hear arguments Wednesday about a county commission election decided last November by 15 votes, and a bid for a do-over by the Republican candidate who refused to concede that he came up short.

PREVIOUS: Nevada Supreme Court agrees to expedite proceedings in Stavros Anthony's appeal

Democrat Ross Miller was sworn in to the Clark County Commission in January, over objections by Stavros Anthony, a Las Vegas City Councilman whose campaign funded an $80,000 recount.

PREVIOUS: Clark County District C race between Ross Miller, Stavros Anthony recount begins

The county registrar of voters initially reported a 10-vote margin for Miller over Anthony, and 139 vote "discrepancies" among more than 153,000 ballots cast in their race.

The recount identified five additional votes for Miller.

