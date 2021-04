LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several mobile programs from Nevada health centers are offering up help for Nevadans without insurance.

The Mammo-van provides yearly screenings for women who are 40 years and older.

The Ronald McDonald care mobile provides dental care for children and adults up to 21 years old.

And the Nevada Children's Health Project provides care for babies, children and anyone up to age 21.

These programs accept insurance and offer a sliding fee scale for people without insurance.