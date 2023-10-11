Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan returns to the valley to provide breast cancer screenings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early detection is key against breast cancer, so having access to screenings is critically important.

To make these screenings more accessible. Nevada Health Centers are deploying their mammovan to reach communities directly.

To enhance the accessibility of breast cancer screenings for women throughout the state, Nevada Health Centers has stationed their Mammvon at various locations.

This week, the Mammovan has returned to serve the Las Vegas area. Breast cancer affects one in eight women, making early detection crucial in the fight against this disease.

Rhonda Johnson, the Program Manager for the Nevada Health Centers Mammovan, says the unit is intended to help women in underserved areas.

“If you look at our rural areas, 87% in Nevada, that is a lot of women who need more convenient access to mammography, otherwise, they will put them off. Women who don’t have vehicles need access. These mobile units come in their community; sometimes we’re just a few steps away, or they can get there a little easier," Johnson said.

For a complete calendar with locations and dates, click here.