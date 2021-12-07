Nevada health care company holding virtual job fair, looking to hire 150 positions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UnitedHealthcare will host a virtual job fair this week to hire 150 new employees for a wide range of full-time positions.

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday with positions including customer service, billing and claims, medical and clinical operations, nursing, and several other roles.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit here to learn more about the openings and pre-register online. Candidates can connect to the job fair using their smartphone, tablet, or computer.

During the job fair, candidates will participate in a series of live Webinars highlighting the different roles and presented by local leaders from UnitedHealthcare and its Nevada subsidiaries, Sierra Health & Life and Health Plan of Nevada.

The virtual event will also allow for one-on-one chats with Talent Acquisition representatives so each candidate can have their specific questions answered.

Representatives with UnitedHealth say workers will have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of health plan members each day as they look to those as their trusted advisor and advocate. Workers will be empowered to compassionately deliver an exceptional experience where they can do their best work.