Nevada has highest unemployment rate in the nation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada continues to have the highest unemployment rate in the nation.

That's according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

When rates are seasonally adjusted, Nevada is sitting at 5.5% while the District of Columbia and Oregon are tied for the second spot at 4.7%.

DETR

Here in Nevada, the rate hasn't changed from January.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said the highest rate in the state was the Las Vegas area, which is at 6% followed by the Carson City area and Reno.

According to the latest DETR report, the number of unemployment individuals in the Las Vegas area went up by 1,221 since January and is now at 70,033 people. That's up an additional 11,196 people when compared to February 2022.

DETR

You can find more information from DETR's Research and Analysis Bureau here.