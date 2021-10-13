Nevada Governor's Mansion Halloween decorations leave some asking questions

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — The Nevada Governor's Mansion was featuring a Halloween decoration that is raising questions.

A viewer in Carson City reached out to 13 Action News wondering if this severed head resembled former president trump.

13 Action News reached out to Gov. Steve Sisolak's office and a spokesperson sent an email saying the decoration is "your average, run-of-the-mill decapitated head Halloween decoration that has been part of the decorations at the Mansion for many years."

The email went on to say, "The staff at the Governor’s Mansion takes great pride in decorating for the holidays like Halloween and will keep tinkering and adding to the display until the end of the month. We hope those in Carson City and surrounding areas can come see the decorations."

13 Action News has received other photos since, showing the head has been removed.

We want to hear, what do you think? Comment on our Facebook post.