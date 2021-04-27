Nevada governor wants lawmakers to study 'Innovation Zones'

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he will scale back his proposal to let technology companies establish zones where they could exercise powers similar to those of local government.

Instead of asking lawmakers to pass a resolution this session approving "Innovation Zones," he plans on introducing a measure to commission a study.

The "Innovation Zones" proposal would have granted companies some governmental powers if they owned a certain amount of land and committed to invest $1.25 billion. The study will allow interested community members to discuss both their concerns and potential economic benefits of the zones.

By SAM METZ AP/Report for America