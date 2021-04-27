Watch
Local News

Actions

Nevada governor wants lawmakers to study 'Innovation Zones'

items.[0].videoTitle
Gov. Steve Sisolak and state lawmakers are forming a special joint committee to explore an innovation zones concept. "Innovation Zones" were introduced by the governor with the goal of to create the ability to attract advanced technology industries prepared to significantly invest in Nevada's success.
STEVE SISOLAK
Posted at 7:32 AM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 10:51:03-04

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he will scale back his proposal to let technology companies establish zones where they could exercise powers similar to those of local government.

Instead of asking lawmakers to pass a resolution this session approving "Innovation Zones," he plans on introducing a measure to commission a study.

The "Innovation Zones" proposal would have granted companies some governmental powers if they owned a certain amount of land and committed to invest $1.25 billion. The study will allow interested community members to discuss both their concerns and potential economic benefits of the zones.

By SAM METZ AP/Report for America

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH