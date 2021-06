LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak toured Dell H. Robison Middle School in east Las Vegas Wednesday morning.

The school is one of many that will benefit from a new law giving more money to school districts.

That money will come from existing taxes and it won't affect any debt payments or reserve funds and be used for capital improvement projects.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara also joined the governor on the tour.