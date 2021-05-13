Nevada governor, leaders hold roundtable discussion on energy in state

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak hosted a roundtable on energy in Nevada Thursday afternoon.

The discussion was held virtually and carried on 13 Action News digital starting at 1:30 p.m. Sisolak was joined by Sen. Chris Brooks, Sen. Fabian Doñate and included two panel discussions.

In the first panel, Sen. Brooks was joined by Rose McKinney-James, a clean energy advocate, and Doug Cannon, president and CEO of NV Energy for a panel about transmission infrastructure and regional energy markets. This was moderated by the Governor’s Office of Energy Director David Bobzien.

The second panel, moderated by Dr. Kristen Averyt, Nevada State Climate Coordinator, focused on jobs and economic opportunities in Nevada’s new energy economy. Sen. Doñate was joined by CSN President Dr. Federico Zaragoza, Governor’s Office of Economic Development Director Michael Brown, and Shannon Skinner, IBEW 396 President and a lead journeyman lineman for NV Energy.

