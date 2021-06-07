Nevada governor to hold two bill-signing ceremonies Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold two bill-signing ceremonies.

Sisolak will sign into law various legislations that impact education for all grade levels.

The governor will be joined by the state superintendent of public instruction along with officials with the Clark County School District.

The group will be at Fay Herron Elementary School at 9 a.m. and then at 2 p.m. at the Shanghai Plaza to sign into law different legislations that promote Nevada's diverse communities.

Sisolak will be joined by several organizations as well during Monday’s events.