Nevada government offices near Carson City closed early for the holiday due to weather

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered an early closing for all state government offices (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel) in northern Nevada this afternoon. State government offices in these areas will close effective immediately on Dec. 23.

These closures came due to continued flooding challenges this morning. The Nevada Department of Transportation and the Nevada State Police reported dangerous road conditions in the Carson City, Washoe County, and Douglas County areas.

The governor, along with NDOT and DPS say they will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions.

In a press release sent to 13 Action News, the Governor's Office said the safety and well-being of the state’s employees are of the utmost concern.