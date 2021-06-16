Nevada Gov. Sisolak donates salary to state's public schools

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Today, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that he made his quarterly State salary donation of $27,322.41 to Nevada’s K-12 public schools, totaling more than $241,000 in contributions since taking office in January 2019.

After the disbursements are made, the governor will have donated to more than 100 Title I elementary, middle, and high schools all across the state.

"The First Lady and I remain humbled by the opportunity to give back and help improve the lives and the educational opportunities for the children of this State," Gov.Sisolak said. “As our State remains on a path towards a full recovery, I am proud of continuing to prioritize the education of our students and their future. These donations throughout my term remain a symbol of my commitment to education and my promise to positively impact the lives of our educators, families, and the children of Nevada’s public schools.”

Additionally, the governor toured Dell H. Robison Middle School, a Clark County School District building set to benefit from recently signed legislation that allows school districts to use excess revenues from existing tax rates to fund capital improvement projects without affecting existing debt payments or reserve funds.

