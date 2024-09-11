Nevada firefighters host 'Freedom Ride' to honor 9/11 heroes and raise funds for local charities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This September 11th, the Professional Fire Fighters of Nevada hosted an over five-hour Freedom Ride event, which gave the community a chance to honor first responders who lost their lives on 9/11 while raising funds for charity.

The ride started Wednesday morning at 5:46 a.m. at EOS Fitness on West Sahara. Around 100 participants rode stationary bikes for 343 minutes, honoring the 343 firefighters who perished in the line of duty on 9/11. The event raised funds for local charities that provide support to first responders.

Event organizer Nino Galloway emphasized the importance of remembering the sacrifices made on 9/11, especially for younger generations who weren’t born at the time of the tragedy.

“For those of us that remembered that day, it allows us to re-anchor the cost and the price that our first responders had to pay, but now we have young people who were born when it happened,” Galloway said.

For those unable to attend Wednesday’s event, donations to support local first responders can be made atpffn.org.