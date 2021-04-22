Nevada finds handful of possible dead voters in 2020, no widespread fraud

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada Secretary of State Barbara K. Cegavske's office has sent a letter to the Nevada GOP in regards to the GOP's Elections Integrity Violation Reports (EIVR) stemming from the 2020 general election.

The letter goes over the investigation conducted into claims of voter fraud in the state during the election and explains the findings.

According to Cegavske's office, "Nevada GOP’s initial reports indicated that there were 122,918 records to support the accompanying allegations, the agency inventory identified 3,963 unique Elections Integrity Violation Reports."

After reviewing the EIVRs the secretary's office says it identified 1,506 dead Nevada voters who allegedly voted by mail in the 2020 general election, but who were also allegedly listed as deceased by the Social Security Administration Master Death File, Consumer Data Vendors, Public Obituary Data Matches, and Credit Bureau Deceased Data Information.

However, the Office of Vital Statistics reported that "only 10 of the 1,506 records were identified as being deceased according to their records. This immediately raised questions about the quality of the information that spurred this allegation."

The cases regarding these 10 individuals were referred for investigation by appropriate law enforcement according to Cegavske.

In closing, Cegavske said, "Our investigation revealed that these allegations and others are based largely upon an incomplete assessment of voter registration records and lack of information concerning the processes by which these records are compiled and maintained."

Here is the full text of the letter sent to the Nevada GOP from the secretary of state:

On March 4, 2021, members of the Nevada GOP (“NVGOP”) delivered four boxes to the Capitol building in Carson City. After applying security protocols, the Capitol Police delivered the four boxes to the Office of the Secretary of State. Over the following weeks, the elections staff inventoried and labeled the boxes and their contents and investigated the accompanying allegations of voter fraud.



This consumed more than 125 hours of staff time.



Although the NVGOP’s initial reports indicated that there were 122,918 records to support the accompanying allegations, the agency inventory identified 3,963 unique Elections Integrity Violation Reports (EIVRs).



The larger figure provided by the NVGOP encompasses the individual line items on the spreadsheets that accompanied each of the EIVRs. Ultimately 3,963 unique EIVRs were counted along with 3 business cards and 1 USB drive.



Our investigation into these documents revealed that some incidents were already under investigation.



These involved discrete, readily verifiable events. However, most of the complaints related to voter registration records that the NVGOP deemed to be inaccurate or suspicious for a variety of reasons.



For example, the EIVRs contained the following allegations among others: 1) that 16,953 voters were registered at commercial addresses or fictitious addresses; 2) that 2,479 voters apparently relocated to another state or foreign country during the 30-day period preceding the November 3 election; 3) that 42,284 voters cast more than one ballot in the November 3 election; and 4) that 1,506 votes were cast in the names of persons who are deceased.



Our investigation revealed that these allegations and others are based largely upon an incomplete assessment of voter registration records and lack of information concerning the processes by which these records are compiled and maintained.



And while the NVGOP raises policy concerns about the integrity of mail-in voting, automatic voter registration, and same-day voter registration, these concerns do not amount to evidentiary support for the contention that the 2020 general election was plagued by widespread voter fraud.



The details of that investigation are explained in the attachment to this letter.



Regards,



Barbara K. Cegavske Secretary of State

By: Mark Wlaschin, Deputy Secretary for Elections

To read the full findings visit nvsos.gov.