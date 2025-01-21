Nevada elected officials react to Donald Trump's second inauguration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday alongside Vice President JD Vance.

With the new administration now underway, several of our elected officials from both sides of the party-line have taken to social media to react to President Trump's inauguration.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo (R)

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrumpand Vice President @JDVanceon their inauguration today! Today marks a historic new chapter in American history.

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D)

Today, we completed one of the most foundational principles of our democracy, which is the peaceful transfer of power. I look forward to working with the incoming administration to lower prices, create jobs, and keep our communities safe. But make no mistake, if President Trump uses his position to hurt hardworking Nevadans, I will always stand strong to protect them.

U.S. Representative Mark Amodei (R)

Happy Inauguration Day! America triumphantly selected Donald Trump to return to the White House as the 47th President. Our brightest days are ahead, and I look forward to working with his administration to advance a prosperous America First agenda! Let’s get to work.

U.S. Representative Steven Horsford (D)

I will work with President Trump on any policy that achieves goal for Nevadans and the American people, and I will honor America’s long tradition of principled opposition when his policies fall short.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley

Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on officially taking office today. Wishing him good luck and much success for our country over the next four years.

