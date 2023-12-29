Nevada drivers can now add a symbol identifying certain medical conditions on their driver's license

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada drivers can now add a symbol that identifies certain medical conditions on their driver's licenses in an effort to improve safety on the roads, the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles announced this month.

The “Star of Life” symbol has different codes for different conditions, including vision impairment, deafness, depression, schizophrenia, and food allergies, among others. The symbol, a six-pointed blue figure often seen in the medical field, is optional to have for those eligible.

The symbol can help law enforcement and first responders “recognize any medical conditions Nevadans may have that require extra consideration,” according to the Nevada DMV. It stems from a law passed by state lawmakers that gives drivers the option to have the symbol.

Eligible drivers must bring a physician’s report to have the symbol added to their license.