Nevada DMV unable to issue licenses due to planned power outage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada DMV says it will be unable to issue driver's licenses or learner permits on Saturday, Feb. 25.

According to a tweet, the outage will be conducted by Verizon to perform work on the national Problem Driver Pointer System, which is utilized by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

The outage will affect all DMV offices in Nevada, regardless of location.

Anyone who requires license services to make an appointment at Nevada DMV locations during the week, or to visit a Field Services Office on a subsequent Saturday for walk-in service.