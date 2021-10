LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada DMV will be issuing cash refunds for tech fees collected from customers.

The department says the refund program is expected to start in mid-December.

It is for customers impacted between July of 2020 to August of this year.

The refunds will be available at any DMV office or county assessor where DMV services are offered and are tied to a Nevada court decision that ruled the fees were not warranted.