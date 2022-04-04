Nevada DMV begins refunding $1 bills at offices across the state

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevadans who paid a $1 technology fee at the DMV between July 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2021, can pick up a $1 refund starting today.

The cash can be collected on weekdays at any DMV office, though not at partner locations.

The agency asks people to pick up their refund during their next visit to the DMV rather than make a trip and wait in line solely to claim the "nominal cash amount."

Are you going to pick up $1 from the Nevada DMV?



The refund program is expected to last a little over a year, through June 30, 2023.

No refunds will be issued to those who did not pay the DMV Technology Fee in the window specified, the DMV says. Refunds will be processed Monday through Friday only.

Eligible customers are not required to claim their refund. Details of the Technology Fee Refund can be found at dmv.nv.gov.