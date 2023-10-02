Nevada DMV allows written tests for permits, specific license to be taken online

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said applicants taking the written test for instruction permits or non-commercial Class C driver licenses to take their written test online through its website.

The department announced the testing website on Monday. Officials said the website is maintained by a vendor partner with the department, Intellectual Technology Inc.

The Nevada DMV says applicants can create an account, verify their identity, and take basic Class C knowledge tests from home computers. As of Monday, tablets and mobile devices are not supported.

“This is only the latest example of the transformation that’s reshaping the way the DMV does business,” said DMV Director Julie Butler. “Giving Nevadans the ability to take their written test at home is convenient, reduces the need for at-window services, and gives aspiring drivers more opportunities to take and pass their written test.”

The testing environment is hosted through KnowToDrive Online, ITI’s remote testing platform, officials said in a media release.

“We feel very confident in ITI’s virtual testing environment,” Butler said. “The rules are very fair, and the pass/fail rates are nearly identical to in-office testing.”

Officials said the KnowtoDrive platform can be used on a computer with a front-facing camera or camera peripheral. The test can be taken in English or Spanish.

The scores are immediately provided to applicants after completing the 60-minute-timed test. The next steps are then provided for successful test takers.

A test may not be taken online and then repeated in person at an office the same day.