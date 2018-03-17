Nevada Division of Insurance sending employee to help in Puerto Rico

KTNV Staff
5:59 PM, Mar 16, 2018

Yeraldin Deavila will travel to Puerto Rico to help consumers with their insurance claims.

The Nevada Division of Insurance's public information officer is traveling to Puerto Rico to assist consumers after they were stricken by Hurricanes Irma and Maria nearly six months ago.

Deavila will be joining other states’ insurance regulators who are also lending a hand as part of a nationwide effort from insurance regulators. This project is being coordinated and funded by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

