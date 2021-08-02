Nevada Department of Transportation's PIO Tony Illia has died

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The public information officer for Nevada Department of Transportation has died, according to an email sent to 13 Action News.

NDOT provided the following statement to local media:

It is with profound sadness that NDOT announces the passing of Public Information Officer Tony Illia, a committed public servant and dear friend to many throughout the Department, the media, and the Las Vegas community. No words can adequately express our sadness or our gratitude for Tony’s tireless work for NDOT over the past seven years. NDOT offers its sincere condolences to Tony’s family, friends, and all who were touched by his kind spirit.

Tony started with NDOT in 2014 where he served as Public Information Officer and the Department’s primary spokesperson for Southern Nevada.

Illia was a veteran journalist and editor.

According to his LinkedIn profile, his work has been quoted and referenced by many including the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. House of Representatives, Federal Highway Administration, Harvard University's Joint Center for Housing Studies, Journal of Labor Studies, and more.

He was named to the 2015 edition of "Distinguished Men of Nevada." He was also an editorial contributor to "Nevada: 150 Years in the Silver State."

He was a 3-time winner of the Construction Writers Association's Robert F. Boger Journalism Award, and 5-time recipient of the Nevada Press Association Award, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Illia routinely appeared on radio and television both locally and nationally.

He was also a board member of UNLV's Construction and Engineering Management, Industry Advisory Board.

Illia graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

