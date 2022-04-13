Nevada Department of Taxation warns Nevadans of fraudulent notice

(KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Taxation has become aware of a fraudulent notice that Nevadans are receiving.

The notice claims that the taxpayer had unpaid tax debt that needs to be paid immediately, or enforcement such as seizure or forfeiture of Social Security benefits and garnishing of wages and bank accounts will take place.

The department says that these notices were not issued by the department by any means. The notice also contains a phone number, which is not a department phone number.

The department says that official notices of delinquent taxes include a calculation of taxes due and instructions on how to remit payment. The Department of Taxation does not have authority to seize or garnish Social Security benefits, wages, or bank accounts without further legal action.

The department urges people who have received a fraudulent notice, any similar notices, or have any questions to please contact the Department Call Center at (866) 962-3707.