Nevada Department of Corrections announces visitations can resume May 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a 14-month hiatus due to COVID-19, limited visitation will resume May 1 for the Nevada Department of Corrections.

“While the 14-month suspension of visiting was necessary to limit the spread of the virus into our facilities, the NDOC recognizes the emotional toll it has taken on the spouses, children, and friends of the offenders,” said Charles Daniels, Director of the Nevada Department of Corrections.

“We recognize the importance of the support each family provides to incarcerated individuals. Not only does that connection help offenders cope with their current situation, but also promotes a strengthened healthy family cohesion and leads offenders to a more successful transition back into the community.”

Visitation will be limited and visitors must already be on the approved list. Visitation will be rolled out in phases.

The first phase will require all visitors to be screened prior to entry, including temperature checks and a BinaxNOW rapid test to verify they are negative for the COVID-19 virus.

Other protocols include:



All visitors must wear a face mask that covers the mouth and nose at all times

Offenders will be limited to two visitors per visit

Visitation will be at a limited capacity

Visiting hours will vary at each institution

All visitors must be 5 or older

No physical contact will be allowed during visitation and six-foot social-distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Visitors will be separated from offenders by acrylic partitions.

All visiting stations will be disinfected between sessions, including the use of electrostatic sprayers.

Sanitation stations will be available at all visitation centers.

After 30 days, if an institution has reached a 75% vaccination rate, it will move to phase 2, which will have fewer restrictions and larger visiting capacities.

Once an institution reaches 80% of offenders vaccinated, allowing for up to 10 days to review data and ensure low levels of COVID-19 positive cases, it will move to phase 3, which removes the restrictions. For the complete list of policies and procedures or to schedule a visit, go to ndocvisitation.com.