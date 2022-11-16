Nevada Democrats secure assembly supermajority

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada voters have spoken, and 28 Assembly Democrats will be sent to Carson City for the 82nd legislative session, which begins on February 6, 2023.

Two-thirds of the chamber's 42 members are represented by the 28 members. The Assembly Democratic Caucus will remain majority female and reflect the state's rich diversity.

“I want to thank all of our supporters for helping us win in a tough election cycle,” said Speaker Pro Tem Steve Yeager. “We are so proud to bring a supermajority to Carson City that will work to protect women’s reproductive freedoms, improve our education system, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and bring good paying jobs to Nevada. Assembly Democrats will continue to fight for Nevada’s working families and build on the progress we have made in the Battle Born State.”

According to a press release, the new legislators are: