Nevada Democrats say 'no' to public funds for ballpark without 'budget compromise'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's top Democrats say tax credits for a potential new Major League Baseball stadium are off the table until there's agreement on a state budget.

"It would be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to justify issuing new tax credits to a Major League Baseball team without knowing what the final budget is," said Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager (D-Las Vegas).

Yeager made his remarks during a press conference Thursday morning in Carson City with other Democratic leaders from the state assembly and senate, including Nicole Cannizzaro, who serves as the party's state senate leader.

Gridlock over the budget has settled in for Nevada's divided state government, with Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo having veto power over budget proposals.

The two parties remain at odds over how to fund a number of state operations, including public education.

On Wednesday, Lombardo's office sent out a news release that touted a "tentative agreement" to help fund a proposed $1.5 billion ballpark for the A's.

The A's have voiced their commitment to move to Las Vegas to play in the new stadium but need an infusion of public funds to do so. It's unclear when a stadium bill might be introduced at the Nevada Legislature. The session ends on June 5.

There's a possibility Gov. Lombardo could call for a special legislative session. In that scenario, he would be able to set the session's agenda.

Following the Democrats' press conference, the Governor issued a statement, saying he "will not sign any budget bills" until his "priorities" are addressed.

Read the complete statement from Gov. Joe Lombardo: